Advertisement

Country songwriter killed in Tenn. house fire

By WSMV Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:53 AM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire claimed the life of country songwriter Ray Pennington on Wednesday.

“I lost the greatest man I’ve ever known,” said Katie McCormack, his granddaughter.

For McCormack, Pennington was just “Pop.” To the world, he was a well-known singer, songwriter and producer in country music. His song, “I’m A Ramblin' Man,” was a hit for Waylon Jennings.

“He liked to sing in the morning to wake you up. He made everything a song,” McCormack said.

It’s his kind spirit she will miss the most, and the farm she along with many others called home.

“I just knew it was a big one,” said Chief Martin Bowers of Shackle Island Volunteer Fire Department.

He said he could tell by the smoke. “Usually when you see that much smoke, it usually means it’s already through the roof,” he said.

Bowers says the fire started in the garage with the golf cart and spread to the house.

Pennington didn’t survive, but his wife, Charlotte, did. His granddaughter describes it as losing everything, “Your inspiration, who you want to be like. You want to be just like him.”

That’s why she plans to carry on his legacy. “Spread kindness like him. See the best in everything, the good in everything,” McCormack said.

Pennington was 86 years old, according to his family.

Copyright 2020 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans to work in person

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

National

With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta sweeps through Gulf Coast with punishing winds, fierce rains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall about 10 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit in August.

Latest News

National

Woman finds 2-inch needle in spine more than a decade after medical error

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBC News Staff
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

Woman struggles for hospital accountability after broken needle found in spine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

RAW: Herd of cows battles wind as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta became the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. and the 10th named storm to hit this year.

National

RAW: Hurricane Delta brings strong winds, flooding to Lake Arthur, La.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane near Creole, Louisiana, a distance of only about 15 miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land in August.

National

Locksmith saves woman who wrote 911 on hand from suspected kidnapper

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KSTU Staff
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.

National

Utah man charged with kidnapping after victim tips off locksmith

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.