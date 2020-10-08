Advertisement

‘This is not a bad dream’: New hurricane menaces Louisiana

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:45 AM MDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:54 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents confronting the menace of a new hurricane weeks after one battered parts of the state got stark warnings Thursday to brace for winds that could turn still-uncollected debris into dangerous missiles and again knock out power to thousands.

Forecasts showed Delta had strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane as it bore down on the state carrying winds of up to 120 mph (195 kph) and the potential to deliver a storm surge of up to 11 feet (3.4 meters) when it arrives on Friday evening or Friday night.

The projected path included the southwest area of Louisiana where Category 4 Hurricane Laura made landfall less than two months ago. Laura has been blamed for more than 30 deaths.

The mayor of Lakes Charles, where thousands of residents remain without shelter following the earlier hurricane, told residents that even if their homes survived Laura, they shouldn’t assume that would be the case with Delta.

“This is not a bad dream. It’s not a test run. These are the cards that we have been dealt,” Nic Hunter said in a Facebook video. He added, “I know that we’ve been through a lot, and I know that we’re tired. But we have a job to do right now, and that job is to keep ourselves safe.”

Residents in coastal towns appeared to be taking the latest threat seriously. Boarded windows and largely empty streets made New Iberia in south-central Louisiana look like a ghost town Thursday evening. The few signs of life included cars lined up at a drive-thru daquiri shop and people grabbing food at take-out restaurants.

“The last two storms, we didn’t even board up, but this one’s supposed to be worse,” Charles Fuller said as he covered the windows of the fried chicken restaurant he manages.

At least five southwest Louisiana parishes that were hit hard by Laura in August were under mandatory evacuations as of midday Thursday. Parish and local governments all along the coast issued a patchwork of mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders, most focused on low-lying areas subject to flooding or on residents with special medical needs who might suffer in prolonged power outages.

Frankie Randazzo, 47, the partner of two restaurants in Lake Charles, said people in the city were extremely anxious ahead of the hurricane. Randazzo watched pieces of one of his restaurants, Panorama Music House, fly past a meteorologist’s car on a Facebook Live video during Hurricane Laura.

“There’s a lot of nervous people and a lot of stress going around,” Randazzo said.

Huge piles of debris caused by Laura’s wrath stretched along roadways in Bell City, southeast of Lake Charles. Some of the piles were more than 6 feet high (1.8 meters) and were as long as 75 feet (23 meters). Concerns mounted that Delta’s arrival would cause the debris to become airborne and turn into deadly projectiles.

In Cameron Parish, power poles along Highway 27 in a desolate stretch of marsh were all either broken and leaning — none appeared to have been repaired since the August storm.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said President Donald Trump approved his request to declare a federal emergency, which frees up federal resources.

The most recent forecast for Hurricane Delta has the storm making landfall “almost precisely” where Hurricane Laura struck — a region where homes and electrical infrastructure are still damaged, Edwards said in a radio interview.

“And we’ve got people who are very tired,” the governor said.

This is the sixth time this year that people in Louisiana have had to get ready for an approaching hurricane or tropical storm, while also coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

“People of Lake Charles and in Cameron Parish have already suffered enough, and then here comes this one,” said Desi Milligan, who owns an RV park in Cameron that was heavily damaged during Hurricane Laura.

Delta is the 25th named storm of this year’s unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season, the latest in a series of intensifying storms that scientists have attributed to global warming. It hit Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane just south of the resort city of Cancún early Wednesday with high winds and heavy rain. No deaths or injuries were reported.

As the storm churned north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph) Thursday night, the National Hurricane Center had a hurricane warning in place for a section of the Gulf Coast extending from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

New Orleans, well to the east of the projected landfall area, was expected to escape the worst of Hurricane Delta. But tropical storm force winds were still likely in the city Friday, and local officials said they were preparing for the possibility of tornadoes.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves also declared a state of emergency. The southern part of Mississippi could see heavy rain and flash flooding.

___

Deslatte reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Gerald Herbert in Bell City; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi; Stacey Plaisance in New Iberia and Desiree Mathurin and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans to work in person

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

National

With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta sweeps through Gulf Coast with punishing winds, fierce rains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall about 10 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit in August.

Latest News

National

Woman finds 2-inch needle in spine more than a decade after medical error

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBC News Staff
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

Woman struggles for hospital accountability after broken needle found in spine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

RAW: Herd of cows battles wind as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta became the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. and the 10th named storm to hit this year.

National

RAW: Hurricane Delta brings strong winds, flooding to Lake Arthur, La.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane near Creole, Louisiana, a distance of only about 15 miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land in August.

National

Locksmith saves woman who wrote 911 on hand from suspected kidnapper

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KSTU Staff
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.

National

Utah man charged with kidnapping after victim tips off locksmith

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.