Broncos game moved from Sunday to Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos will have to wait an extra day to play their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The NFL moved the Broncos game from Sunday to Monday at 3:00 p.m. MT on ESPN as the Patriots continue to test their players for COVID-19 following a second positive test on Wednesday. As a result, the Patriots closed their facility and did not practice either Wednesday and Thursday. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and quarterback Cam Newton are the two positive COVID cases on the Patriots.

Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris did not agree with the NFL’s decision to push the game a day later, sounding off on twitter:

Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong. Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week playing the dolphins help it make sense — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 8, 2020

The Broncos (1-3) are looking for their second straight win after a 37-28 victory over the Jets last Thursday. Quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) returned to practice this week and is questionable for the Monday afternoon contest.

