Member of Fountain Fire Department arrested, accused of sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday Colorado Springs Police Department released a statement announcing the arrest of firefighter/paramedic Dustin Vornholt.

CSPD says in September they received a report regarding a sexual assault involving a member of the Fountain Fire Department. The report identified the suspect as Vonholt who is from Englewood, Colorado. Detectives at the department discovered enough evidence to file for an arrest warrant.

Mr. Vornholt has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, per the Fountain Fire Department."

Thursday Fountain Fire Chief Maxon released a statement following the arrest of firefighter/paramedic Dustin Vornholt.

“We take this situation very seriously and have a responsibility to keep our department members safe. Firefighter/Paramedic Dustin Vornholt was placed on Administrative Leave as soon as this situation was brought to our attention. We want to thank the Colorado Springs Police Department for their work, and we are cooperating with them as this investigation continues. The Fountain Fire Department has great men and women and we will continue to move forward and serve our citizens while the justice system runs its course in relation to this situation with Firefighter/Paramedic Dustin Vornholt.”

Vornholt was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on October 6th. He is facing Sexual Assualt (a class 4 felony) and a Third Degree Assualt (a class 1 misdemeanor).

Online records show Vornholt bonded out of jail on Friday. His attorney sent the following statement to KKTV 11 News:

“Mr. Vornholt has dedicated his life to bettering the community through being a firefighter, a paramedic and regular volunteer. We are confident the truth will come out: Mr. Vornholt is innocent.”

Colorado Springs Police ask anyone who may have additional information or thinks they’re a victim to Vornholt to call them at (719)444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-STOP.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

