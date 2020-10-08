Avalanche target forwards on Day 2 of 2020 NHL Draft

The Colorado Avalanche added more young pieces to their organization, selecting four more players Wednesday on a lengthy Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Avalanche’s first pick was in round 3, choosing 18-year-old Jean-Luc Foudy 75th overall. Foudy is a center in the Ontario Hockey League, who posted 92 points in 122 career games in the OHL. Foudy is a native of Scarborough, Ontario.

2020 Avalanche picks:

Rd. 1 (25) Justin Barron D Halifax (QMJHL)

Rd. 3 (75) Jean-Luc Foudy C Windsor (OHL)

Rd. 4 (118) Colby Ambrosio C Tri-City (USHL)

Rd. 5 (139) Ryder Rolston RW Waterloo (USHL)

Rd. 6 (167) Nils Aman C Leksands IF (SHL)

The Avalanche picked four forwards on Wednesday, supporting defenseman Justin Barron who was chosen 25th overall on Day 1. The Avs also announced qualifying offers to nine restricted free agents following the draft.

