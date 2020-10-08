Advertisement

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, the entrance to the Tennessee Titans' practice facility is shown in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By TERESA M. WALKER
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans. A group of Titans, which included quarterback Ryan Tannehill, worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville on Sept. 30 after getting permission from coaches at the school.

There wasn’t language in the CBA or COVID protocols related to working out after being told not to or in case of an outbreak at a team’s facility.

The Titans' outbreak increased to 23 Thursday with tight end MyCole Pruitt and a defensive back from the practice squad put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday afternoon. The Titans' facility remains closed with the team still prohibited from any in-person activities.

Tennessee (3-0) has had 21 positive tests returned since Sept. 29, putting Sunday’s game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed. Buffalo is scheduled to host Kansas City on Oct. 15.

A scenario the NFL has been considering is moving the Bills-Titans game to Monday or Tuesday night, moving Chiefs-Bills to next weekend and not having a Thursday night game. The NFL postponed the Titans' game last game on Thursday, Oct. 1, before rescheduling the game with Pittsburgh a day later to Oct. 25.

Buffalo safety Micah Hyde said he doesn’t want to postpone or cancel anything with the Bills wanting to play. But Hyde said he thought they’d have a solution by Thursday.

“We’re not really sure what’s going on,” Hyde said. “Honestly, we’re clueless (with) the situation coming up. So all we can do is practice and prepare like we’re going to play on Sunday, and I think everybody in this building wants to play.”

Bills center Mitch Morse said weirdly enough they’ve been getting updates through the media on an “ever-evolving situation.”

“It’s really up in the air,” Morse said. “I think it’s an ongoing, evolving situation that all parties involved are trying to do the right thing. I think player safety is No. 1, and then trying to get this game going is the utmost importance for a lot of people, but not at the cost of players' health.”

The investigation by the NFL and the players' association into how Tennessee turned into the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak found “several specific incidents” of the Titans possibly breaking protocols dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the inquiry told the AP on Wednesday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned all 32 teams Monday that following league protocols is mandatory and that violations forcing changes in the schedule could lead to being stripped of draft choices or even forfeiting games. The NFL also updated protocols on Oct. 2.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the investigation looked into everything from video inside the Titans' facility, interviewing everyone involved and even studied seating charts on buses and planes.

Sills noted they wanted to learn how to improve and the NFL already has made a number of changes.

The Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice Thursday after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league’s other mini-outbreak.

New England coach Bill Belichick said Thursday the team closed its facility for the health and safety of the club and is continuing to prepare for Sunday’s game with Denver virtually. Whether the Patriots return to their facility Friday will be a medical decision rather than a football one, Belichick said.

“Things are changing very quickly so or could change very quickly,. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t,” Belichick said. “We knew that at the beginning of the season that there were going to be challenges. There have been. And we’re ready to work through them. And that’s what we’re doing.”

The NFL sent new protocols to all 32 teams Oct. 1 detailing additional steps including a second daily test when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak.

Miami coach Brian Flores said all coaches and players can control is how they practice and follow protocols, not whether games are played or postponed.

“Do you start to think about, ‘OK, if we start canceling more games or postponing more games, what’s that going to look like for the rest of the season?’ Yeah, but I try not to look that far down the road,” Flores said. “I think the league will handle those things, and if we end up being affected, then so be it.”

NOTES: The Titans also announced that tight end Tommy Hudson, a practice squad member currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner, AP Sports Writers Kyle Hightower and Steve Wine contributed and AP freelance writer Mark Ludwiczak contributed to this report.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

No positive tests allow Patriots, Titans to work in person

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This keeps the Titans (3-0) on track to host Buffalo (4-0) on Tuesday, with the Patriots hosting Denver on Monday after both games were rescheduled from Sunday.

National

Ex-NJ governor Chris Christie says he’s out of the hospital

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Christie was part of a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

National

With whipping winds, Delta drenches Louisiana, Mississippi

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm was projected to move into the Tennessee Valley later Saturday and into Sunday as a tropical depression.

National

After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labeled a “superspreader” for the virus, Trump is planning to convene another large crowd outside the White House on Saturday.

National

Delta sweeps through Gulf Coast with punishing winds, fierce rains

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Category 2 hurricane made landfall about 10 miles from where Hurricane Laura hit in August.

Latest News

National

Woman finds 2-inch needle in spine more than a decade after medical error

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBC News Staff
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

Woman struggles for hospital accountability after broken needle found in spine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The victim believes the needle broke off either during the birth of her son in 2002 or her daughter in 2004 when a spinal block and epidurals were done.

National

RAW: Herd of cows battles wind as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta became the first Greek-alphabet-named hurricane to hit the continental U.S. and the 10th named storm to hit this year.

National

RAW: Hurricane Delta brings strong winds, flooding to Lake Arthur, La.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane near Creole, Louisiana, a distance of only about 15 miles from where Hurricane Laura struck land in August.

National

Locksmith saves woman who wrote 911 on hand from suspected kidnapper

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KSTU Staff
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.

National

Utah man charged with kidnapping after victim tips off locksmith

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Charging documents say the suspected kidnapper previously dated the victim and became upset she was dating someone new.