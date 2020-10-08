Advertisement

Abrams Elementary School closed Friday for cleaning

The district says the cleaning is for “illness," there is no COVID-19 case associated with the school.
Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Abrams Elementary School in Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 will be closed Friday due to illness. A spokesperson for the school says there is no COVID-19 positive case associated with the school.

According to the district, many community members have had possible exposure in the community to COVID-19 and expressed not feeling well.

The school is on fall break next week, so in order to help limit the spread of any sickness, the district decided to close the school for one day before the break to deep clean.

