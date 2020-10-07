Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise at Manitou High School; school currently on e-learning

The return to remote learning will last nearly two weeks.
By Ashley Franco
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Students will learn from home starting Thursday following three positive cases in the district. Manitou Springs School District announced Wednesday evening that it confirmed a positive case at Manitou Springs High School at the start of the week, later followed by two additional confirmed cases. Thursday, the district said the number was up to eight positive cases. We checked back in with the district on Friday, their positive case number increased to 10 total.

According to the district, the cases originated on the football team and spread to other parts of the school.

The district sent the following release to parents and families at the district:

"Out of an abundance of caution, starting tomorrow (Thursday, October 8), students will not be on campus. Our plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 19.

Manitou Springs Elementary School & Ute Pass Elementary School will begin remote learning on Friday, October 9. Tomorrow (Thursday, October 8) staff will prepare for this remote learning. Remote learning is different from at-home learning during the hybrid because all students are at-home and all staff members are on campus. Principals will be coordinating efforts to get technology to your child tomorrow if they currently do not have their iPad at home.

Manitou Springs Middle School will begin remote learning tomorrow (Thursday, October 8). Students will be at home and staff will be on campus. Mr. Cady will be providing specific updates about instruction and expectations.

Manitou Springs High School is already in the remote learning model.

**Principals will be providing more information for students with an Individualized Education Plans and students in Preschool.

The impacted individuals who have been in close contact with the individuals who received a positive test are already quarantined and part of a common cohort. These individuals need to remain home until notified. Staff and parents will be receiving specific school-related information from the school’s principal later today. As always, we encourage our staff and families to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If you’re experiencing symptoms, please stay home and contact your family doctor right away.

The Manitou Springs School District community is interconnected both in and out of school, so this decision is rooted in a community public health approach. I know that this information comes to you with concern and other emotions, especially as families have made plans for students to be fully in-person and now we are having to make this shift for 6 school days. This decision was not easy, but we believe that is necessary to return to in-person learning together."

The district says their plan is to return to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 19.

