Petco announces they will no longer sell shock collars

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Petco announced that as of Tuesday they no longer sell shock collars operated by a person with a remote in hand.

CEO Ron Coughlin said today in a statement that their company is dedicated to improving pet lives; so these collars have ‘no business in our business’.

“We say goodbye to remote controls that cause pain, and hello to expert trainers who mentor pets and pet parents with positivity, patience and compassion,” Coughlin adds.

Petco is calling for pet owners to use positive training- like training pets with treats instead of with electricity.

