No one injured after apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after a small apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs.
CSFD responded to Colony Hills Apartments on Patrick Drive early Wednesday morning. Firefighters told 11 News on scene a fire started on the outside of a second-level apartment and was contained to the outside.
No one was injured, including the one person inside the apartment. Firefighters say the fire alarm was pulled, so other occupants self-evacuated from the building.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters do not believe anyone will be displaced.
