No one injured after apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs

Apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after a small apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

CSFD responded to Colony Hills Apartments on Patrick Drive early Wednesday morning. Firefighters told 11 News on scene a fire started on the outside of a second-level apartment and was contained to the outside.

No one was injured, including the one person inside the apartment. Firefighters say the fire alarm was pulled, so other occupants self-evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters do not believe anyone will be displaced.

