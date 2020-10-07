No one injured after apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after a small apartment fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

CSFD responded to Colony Hills Apartments on Patrick Drive early Wednesday morning. Firefighters told 11 News on scene a fire started on the outside of a second-level apartment and was contained to the outside.

No one was injured, including the one person inside the apartment. Firefighters say the fire alarm was pulled, so other occupants self-evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters do not believe anyone will be displaced.

UPDATE: Fire started in exterior of second-level apartment. One person was inside the apartment uninjured. Cause is under investigation still. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/9HzioYsYyv — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) October 7, 2020

