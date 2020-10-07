Advertisement

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 2, expected to move towards US

This Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows a strengthening Hurricane Delta. Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm Tuesday before slightly weakening into a Category 2 when it hit Mexico on Oct. 7, 2020. It remains on course to continue on to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.
This Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows a strengthening Hurricane Delta. Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm Tuesday before slightly weakening into a Category 2 when it hit Mexico on Oct. 7, 2020. It remains on course to continue on to the U.S. Gulf Coast later in the week.(NASA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANCUN (AP) - Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Satellite imagery, radar data from Cuba, and surface observations in Mexico indicate that the center of Delta came ashore around 5:30 a.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane, sustaining top winds of 110 mph.

Ahead of its arrival, Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquín said the state government had prepared, but warned residents and tourists that “it is a strong, powerful hurricane.” He considered it a good sign that Delta had weakened a bit late Tuesday, but said the area hadn’t seen a storm like it since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Delta increased in strength by 80 mph in just 24 hours, more than doubling from a 60 mph storm at 2 p.m. EDT Monday to 140 mph at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Its top winds peaked at 145 mph before weakening slightly late Tuesday as it closed in on Yucatan. Forecasters warned it was still an extremely dangerous storm nevertheless, with a life-threatening storm surge that could raise water levels 9 to 13 feet, along with large and dangerous waves and flash flooding inland.

Forecasters say there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning Friday.
Forecasters say there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds, especially along the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi, beginning Friday.(Source: NHC/NOAA)

Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and growing into a “considerably larger” storm before striking the U.S. Gulf Coast. People in Louisiana or Mississippi should prepare now for hurricane-force winds to begin hitting their coastlines on Friday, the hurricane center advised.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Delta was expected to make landfall there Friday night or Saturday morning and the entire state is in the storm’s possible path. State and local officials in coastal areas were shoring up levees, sandbagging and taking other protections measures, he said.

Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, which ravaged the southwestern region as it roared ashore as a Category 4 storm in August. More than 6,600 Laura evacuees remain in hotels around the state, mainly in New Orleans, because their homes are too heavily damaged to return.

Mexico put the commander of its navy in charge of the federal response. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that 5,000 federal troops and emergency personnel were being made available in Quintana Roo to aid in storm efforts.

Local and state officials urged residents to move to shelters.

Juan Carlos Avila arrived at the Technological Institute of Cancun shelter with his seven-months pregnant wife, Joselyn, and their 3-year-old-son, Alexander. He said the staff had made them comfortable and seemed well prepared.

The family, which lives in Miami, had been in Cancun a week and already went through Tropical Storm Gamma, which soaked the area over the weekend.

“We’ve practically lived in storms during our stay here in Cancun,” Avila said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Voter beware: US tells public how to avoid election mischief

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The issues identified in the public service announcements run the gamut from the spread of online disinformation about the electoral process to cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure.

National

2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for developing a way of editing genes likened to “molecular scissors” that offer the promise of one day curing inherited diseases.

State

2 staffers of Congressman Doug Lamborn reportedly test postive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two staffers at Congressman Doug Lamborn’s D.C. office have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as an outbreak continues to unfold at the Capitol.

National Politics

Vice presidential debate features Pence, Harris

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off in their only debate Tuesday night.

National Politics

Barrett lived in house owned by co-founders of faith group

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As a young law student, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett lived in a house owned by co-founders of People of Praise, a religious community that teaches that men are divinely ordained as the “heads” of both family and faith.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and dry

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.7.20

National

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico as a Category 2

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO
Delta was forecast to spend several hours lashing the Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthening before a strike on the U.S. Gulf coast later in the week.

Forecast

Warm day again

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

National

Okla. inmates forced to listen to 'Baby Shark'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Sheriff's deputies have been charged after authorities said they forced inmates to listen to the children's song as punishment.

National

Biden calls for unity during speech at Gettysburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pointed to racism and division and vowed to be a president that brings people together.