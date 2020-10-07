Advertisement

Finally Home: Broncos reach new Agreement with Denver Native Mike Purcell

After bouncing around the NFL, Mike Purcell has finally landed a 3-year deal with his hometown team.
Mike Purcell
Mike Purcell(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The road to the NFL is a tough one. Few athletes ever reach the game field and if they do, the clock ticks on how long they will stay there.

8-year pro Mike Purcell knows this first hand. The Highlands Ranch native went un-drafted after playing at the University of Wyoming. Since them he has been cut 10 different times from 6 different NFL teams.

One of the toughest hits was when he was released from the San Francisco 49ers after four seasons. “That year in general, I was on five different teams or six different teams in one year, one calendar season. It was a lot.” Purcell said. “My wife was pregnant with our daughter at the time. We traveled together to Chicago. We were there for about a month and we settled down into a place because we thought we might be there for a season. Two days later, I get a phone call in the morning saying, ‘Come in and turn in your iPad.’

Purcell almost gave up on the dream altogether in 2019, but decided to give football one more shot playing for the Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football league.

“I wasn’t ready to hang up the pads. I wasn’t ready to hang up the cleats, so I went and played in that league. I took me back to high school and college football. It was the love of the game and I was out there playing. It was a fun time. I went out there, had fun, played my ball and got another opportunity with it. It was exciting. If that didn’t work out, it could have been the end of the road. I’m glad it wasn’t.” Purcell said.

Purcell bet on himself, and it paid off. Less than two years later, Purcell and the Denver Broncos agreed to a 3-year extension worth nearly 15 Million Dollars.

“It’s amazing. It’s a complete blessing, that’s for sure. The journey has been up and down, and there have been multiple times when I’ve thought about hanging it up and saying, ‘Maybe it’s time to move on and start a real career.’ To be home—home here with the Denver Broncos—my family and I are super excited.”

