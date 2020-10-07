Advertisement

Doctors and hospitals are better prepared to treat Covid-19 this fall

UCHealth staff are confident they can handle a wave of hospitalizations due to advanced treatment options and lessons learned from March and April.
UCHealth Memorial Central
UCHealth Memorial Central
By Catherine Silver
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth hospitals says the number of COVID-19 patients has started to spike in recent days, following an increase in new infections across the state of Colorado. The hospital says they are better prepared for this wave of cases, and any others that could come in the fall and winter, because of the lessons they’ve learned from March and April.

According to UCHealth, there are about 20 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the southern Colorado region. At peak times in the spring, that number was closer to 60. At it’s lowest, that number was in single digits.

“Last week I would’ve said we were not having too much of a surge of patients. It was kind of holding steady," said Dr. David Steinbruner, the chief medical officer at UCHealth Memorial. “We’ve just seen over the last two days or so an increase in the numbers.”

The chief medical officer at UCHealth Memorial, Dr. David Steinbruner , says the health system sees what he describes as a cycle. Numbers start to spike, and then they go back down again. It ebbs and flows as patients are admitted and discharged or unfortunately pass away, and as the community sees a surge in cases.

“We’ve done a pretty good job of learning how to deal with this disease as we go, learning early on about how to position patients and how to treat them,” said Dr. Steinbruner.

Dr. Steinbruner says UCHealth’s hospitals now have a better understanding of how to treat patients and what supplies are needed. They are finding better success keeping patients off the ventilator if they can.

“Early on in this disease, when we were first experiencing it, people would go on the ventilator and it was extremely hard. Often times they had a pretty poor prognosis,” said Dr. Steinbruner. “Now if we can keep you off the ventilator, we know that you will have a better prognosis, but we’re not afraid to put you on as we know we can wean you off if we are careful.”

Doctors at UCHealth have learned to be more selective about when to put people on ventilators. Dr. Steinbruner says there now also certain drugs like the antiviral remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone that can help in some cases.

UCHealth is also stockpiling personal protective equipment or “PPE,” likes masks, gowns, and gloves. Hospitals have spent months planning and allocating resources. They also have plans in place to increase hospital capacity to meet whatever surge may come.

“We can handle this," said Dr. Steinbruner. "We’ve made plans if it spikes and gets higher. We have a lot of contingencies in place.”

Dr. Steinbruner says his staff remains cautiously optimistic. Optimistic, because there are plans in place. Cautious, because anything can change.

“This is a new disease, and we’re not even a year into it," said Steinbruner.

