2 staffers of Congressman Doug Lamborn reportedly test postive for COVID-19

Doug Lamborn (R) Colorado
Doug Lamborn (R) Colorado (KVLY)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Two staffers at Congressman Doug Lamborn’s D.C. office have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as an outbreak continues to unfold at the Capitol.

The Denver Post, citing a pair of anonymous sources close to the situation, says Lamborn’s deputy chief of staff tested positive over the weekend, followed by his military legislative assistant Tuesday.

Lamborn spokesperson Cassandra Sebastian told 11 News that the congressman’s staff would work remotely for the next two weeks but said the congressman would not be confirming whether tested staffers tested positive for the coronavirus out of respect for their privacy.

She said Lamborn was advised he did not need to be quarantined or tested for COVID-19.

Her full statement, emailed to 11 News, reads:

“Congressman Lamborn has been in contact with a physician within the Attending Physician’s Office for the U.S. House of Representatives. After giving detailed information to the Office, including lack of symptoms, he was advised that he did not need to be tested or quarantined for COVID-19. He will actively monitor his health condition and will continue to follow the advice of physicians going forward. In an abundance of caution, the Congressman’s staff will be working virtually for the next two weeks. Throughout this temporary transition, constituent services will not be disrupted. The Congressman and his staff appreciate all the expressions of concern they have received."

Lamborn was last in Washington for a vote at the end of last week, right around the time President Donald Trump and a number of others in his circle began testing positive for the virus.

His office will not reveal his current location.

Lamborn represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House. The district includes El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties, as well as portion of Park County.

