UCHealth surpasses 2,000 coronavirus patients discharged

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth’s 2,000th patient released after battling COVID was discharged from a Colorado Springs hospital late last week.

“I am honored and humbled to witness the extraordinary care rendered to our COVID-19 patients over the past several months,” said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer of UCHealth Memorial, where the patient received care. “To say that this has been a difficult challenge for both the patients and the caregivers does not even begin to describe the heroic efforts that occur every day in our hospitals. It is a testament to the dedication of everyone at UCHealth that so many of those who fell ill from this disease have been able to go home to their families and loved ones. It is a daily reminder that those who undertake this endeavor should always be proud of the work they do and the role they play in healing and helping those in need.”

The health system said Tuesday that to date, exactly 2,001 coronavirus patients had been discharged from its hospitals statewide.

“We are encouraged seeing these numbers of patients win the battle against COVID-19 and leave our hospitals to continue their recoveries,” said UCHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peg Reidy.

Of the 2,001, more than half (1,211) were discharged from Denver metro hospitals, 334 from southern Colorado hospitals, and 456 from northern Colorado hospitals. The health system says it currently has 65 patients hospitalized across Colorado “with either confirmed or possible COVID-19 infections.” At the pandemic’s height in April, UCHealth was caring for more than 260 patients at once.

The good news is not reason to let guards down, Reidy said.

“While our numbers of cases are manageable, we watch these numbers closely as we know a resurgence is possible. Our enhanced safety measures remain in place, and we encourage everyone to be diligent regarding hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.”

UCHealth says overall, it has cared for about 30 percent of the state’s overall hospitalized COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.