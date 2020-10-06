Pueblo hotel evacuated following fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Ramada Inn in Pueblo has been evacuated by police following a serious fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one room- which officials say was completely destroyed.

There is no update on any injuries or how the fire was started at this point.

We have a crew heading to the scene right now to learn more.

Just wrapped up a second alarm Fire at Ramada Inn on north side. Due to aggressive fire attack, it was contained to a single room which was completely destroyed. Evacuation of hotel was performed successfully by PD officers. pic.twitter.com/mMmPHBYdBj — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 6, 2020

