Pueblo hotel evacuated following fire
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Ramada Inn in Pueblo has been evacuated by police following a serious fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one room- which officials say was completely destroyed.
There is no update on any injuries or how the fire was started at this point.
