Pueblo D-70 releases new dinner meal pick-up for students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 has introduced a new dinner pick-up for students district wide.

“While this program was designed for remote learning families in mind, it is also available to all District 70 students,” said Food Service Director Brian Axworthy.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 6, students can pick up a meal from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Point International and Vineland Middle School. Food service personnel will be handing out two days' worth of breakfast and lunches on these days.

D70 will also be offering meal pickups Monday through Thursday t Rye High, Rye Elementary, Craver, and Beulah schools to service remote learning families' needs in the Mountain school area. District officials ask that parents who need a meal contact the food service department at their child’s school to arrange a pickup time.

Anyone with any questions can contact Brian Axworthy, Program Director of District 70 Nutrition Services via email at baxworthy@district70.org.

