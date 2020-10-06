Advertisement

Pueblo D-70 releases new dinner meal pick-up for students

This is available in Pueblo West and Mesa areas.
(KVLY)
By Olivia DaRocha and Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - District 70 has introduced a new dinner pick-up for students district wide.

“While this program was designed for remote learning families in mind, it is also available to all District 70 students,” said Food Service Director Brian Axworthy.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 6, students can pick up a meal from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Liberty Point International and Vineland Middle School. Food service personnel will be handing out two days' worth of breakfast and lunches on these days.

D70 will also be offering meal pickups Monday through Thursday t Rye High, Rye Elementary, Craver, and Beulah schools to service remote learning families' needs in the Mountain school area.  District officials ask that parents who need a meal contact the food service department at their child’s school to arrange a pickup time.

Anyone with any questions can contact Brian Axworthy, Program Director of District 70 Nutrition Services via email at baxworthy@district70.org.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

24 COVID-19 cases confirmed at COS Walmart on Platte

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
11 News has tried to reach out to Walmart Headquarters but has not heard back yet.

Local

Pueblo hotel evacuated following fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KKTV
We have a crew heading to the scene right now.

National

Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico’s Yucatan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

Local

CSPD investigating 26th homicide in COS this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
At this time last year- there were 17 homicides being investigated.

Latest News

Politics

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election.

State

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving one of his biweekly updates on the state’s response to the ongoing coronavius pandemic.

Forecast

Warm and dry

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 10.6.20

Local

CSPD investigating deadly crash in south Springs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Franco
Police investigating a deadly crash in southeast Colorado Springs.

State

UCHealth surpasses 2,000 coronavirus patients discharged

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
UCHealth’s 2,000th patient released after battling COVID was discharged from a Colorado Springs hospital late last week.

Local

El Paso County expecting less state funds in 2021

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
El Paso County expecting less state funds in 2021