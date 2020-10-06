Advertisement

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and other top military leaders are under quarantine after a senior Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus, two U.S. officials said.

Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. general, is among the Pentagon officials quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus.
Gen. Mark Milley, the top U.S. general, is among the Pentagon officials quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus.(Source: CNN/file)

Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public. The head of U.S. Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, was also among those quarantined.

The officials said the military leaders were working from home and this has not affected military readiness.

Up to 14 officials are believed to have been potentially exposed to the virus after meetings last week with the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles W. Wray, who has tested positive. The officials were informed about the positive test on Monday.

It is not known how Wray contracted the virus, but it was not believed to be related to the outbreak affecting President Donald Trump and others at the White House, the officials said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA discloses vaccine guidelines blocked by White House

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

National

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat in Okla.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours.

National

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 4

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By LUIS ANDRÉS HENAO and GABRIEL ALCOCER
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

National

Mars won’t be this close again for another 15 years

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mars is about 33.9 million miles away. It won’t be this close again for another 15 years.

Latest News

National

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes.

National Politics

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden’s campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

State

UCHealth surpasses 2,000 coronavirus patients discharged

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
UCHealth’s 2,000th patient released after battling COVID was discharged from a Colorado Springs hospital late last week.

National

Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
DeSantis says he will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

National

October 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights in October 2020? Not one, but two, full moons; Mars at opposition; and finding the Andromeda galaxy.

National

Caught on video: Officers rush into burning home to save man in Illinois

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WICS Staff
The officers, who were some of the first people on the scene, raced into action.