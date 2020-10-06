Mars won’t be this close again for another 15 years

(Gray News) – Scientists call it a “close approach.”

Mars is close enough to Earth this month that it can be easily seen by the naked eye.

However, close is a relative term. Mars is still about 33.9 million miles away.

But the red planet won’t be this near again until 2035, according to NASA.

You can see Mars in the eastern sky in the early evening and in the west before dawn.

It’s visible all night and reaches its highest point in the sky around midnight.

Remember to register to vote✔️ but also take a break from politics and go outside and look up at the night sky at #Mars as it makes it closest approach to Earth this fall. 🌌 @SPACEdotcom #LookUphttps://t.co/On0BOtD9Dg — ExploreMars (@ExploreMars) October 1, 2020

