Fountain PD make arrest in car-jacking

This car-jacking happened in September.
FPD
FPD(FPD)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain Police Department announced they have made an arrest in a car-jacking that happened in September.

On Sep. 23, officers from FPD located a car at Chancellor’s Mobile Home that had been stolen in a car-jacking from Walmart about 10 days before.

Police located the suspect along with the car and identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tory Nelson. They add Nelson is currently on parole and subsequent evidence was located to include a handgun, which tied Nelson to other robberies in the area.

Officers say Nelson has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing and other charges.

