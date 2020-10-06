Fountain PD make arrest in car-jacking

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fountain Police Department announced they have made an arrest in a car-jacking that happened in September.

On Sep. 23, officers from FPD located a car at Chancellor’s Mobile Home that had been stolen in a car-jacking from Walmart about 10 days before.

Police located the suspect along with the car and identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tory Nelson. They add Nelson is currently on parole and subsequent evidence was located to include a handgun, which tied Nelson to other robberies in the area.

Officers say Nelson has been taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery, felony menacing and other charges.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.