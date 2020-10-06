Advertisement

Elderly pedestrian hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

(AP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car in a parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police say the driver was backing out of a parking space when they hit the victim. The crash was reported just after 12:15 p.m. at a business in the 1000 block of South Nevada immediately south of downtown.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries. There is no update on their condition as of Tuesday morning.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is investigating. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

