Advertisement

El Paso County expecting less state funds in 2021

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County leaders are expecting to get less state funding in 2021 due to the pandemic, and they are presenting their proposed 2021 budget during a 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday.

If you’d like to view the meeting now, click here. The meeting is also live-streamed on the El Paso County Facebook page.

Commissioners Chairman Mark Waller says the most notable difference between this year and next year will be trying to account for more savings to make up for an expected cut in state funds.

“The governor has put out signals to us that there is a pretty significant gap between spending at the state level and revenue coming in,” Waller said, referring to financial strain prompted by the pandemic.

Locally, El Paso County’s sales tax revenue did not take a hit from the pandemic like expected. Leaders prepared to see those numbers drop up to 12 percent from people being under financial strain, but an initial decline of just 4 percent was noticed. Now, sales tax revenues are up 2 percent compared to before the pandemic, and leaders say that’s attributed mainly to online shopping over the past several months.

“We are thankful that revenues are coming in much better than we expected they would be, but that certainly doesn’t mean we are through this crisis at all. We recognize the impact this has had on local businesses," Waller added.

The budget is expected to be finalized by the end of November, which is before local governments will know how much state funds they will receive come January.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 4

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

State

Body of 3-year-old girl recovered from Grand Junction irrigation canal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The tragic discovery was made Sunday after the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office had the canal drained.

Forecast

Warm and dry

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.6.20

Local

Elderly pedestrian hit by car, suffers life-threatening injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police say the driver was backing out of a parking space when they hit the victim.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

National

Delta grows into hurricane in Caribbean; eyes Yucatan, Cuba

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta is forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

Crime

CSPD investigating deadly shooting in northern COS

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This happened Monday morning.

Local

D-11′s North Middle School moves to remote learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced Monday.

Crime

Pueblo Police need help identifying robbery suspects

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Pueblo Police need help identifying robbery suspects.

Sports

Broncos get approval to host 5,700 fans at Mile High

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Good news, Broncos fans!