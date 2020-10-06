Advertisement

D-11′s North Middle School moves to remote learning

This was announced Monday.
(WRDW)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 11′s North Middle School has been moved to remote learning after one positive COVID-19 case and one presumptive positive case have been reported. The school says they plan to return to in-person learning on October 20.

In a statement released on Monday, the school said the people who were in close contact with these individuals have been instructed to stay home for 14 days.

It is not clear if this was a student or staff member who tested positive.

