CSPD investigating deadly shooting in northern COS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the northern part of Colorado Springs on Monday. This happened in the 4600 block of Rusina Road, just off of Garden of the Gods Road.

CSPD says they got a call for a shooting at 11:00 a.m., and when officers arrived on scene they located a dead male.

Detectives from the CSPD’s Violent Crimes Homicide/ Assault Unit are now investigating.

As of Monday night- no arrests have been made. CSPD adds they believe all parties are identified and accounted for.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000

