CSPD investigating 26th homicide in COS this year

At this time last year- there were 17 homicides being investigated.
(Mgn Online)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD says they are investigating their 26th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. They add at this point last year they were investigating 17 homicides.

Sunday at 9:42 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a convenience store in the 2800 block of South Circle Drive.

The initial investigation showed an adult male victim suffered serious injuries when he was intentionally hit by a vehicle in the parking lot. Police say the vehicle fled the scene.

CSPD says the victim was transported to a hospital but died days later on Sep. 25. El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the male as 53-year-old Michael Dean Strong of Colorado Springs.

This death is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

