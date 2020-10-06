Advertisement

Body of 3-year-old girl recovered from Grand Junction irrigation canal

(MCSO)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A body believed to be a missing toddler was found in an irrigation canal over the weekend.

The tragic discovery was made Sunday after the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office had the canal drained. The sheriff’s office had hoped to rule out the possibility the child had fallen in.

“As the water level dropped, Centurylink’s helicopter assisting the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office search effort flew above the waterway to search for any sign of the missing child. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, the search crews in the helicopter spotted something in the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

A body matching the description of 3-year-old Addie Rae was recovered from the canal.

Addie Rae had been reported missing Saturday evening after probably wandering away from a home on Orchard Avenue between 29 1/2 Road and 30 Road. The canal runs through the residential area, and the child’s body was recovered near 29 Road.

The sheriff’s office said they are still seeking any videos that “may help investigators understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family during this time. A candlelight vigil for Addie Rae was held Sunday night following the tragic end to her search.

#Update The candlelight vigil has ended. 29 Road will reopen soon. --- 29 Road is closed between Pinyon Ave and Dawn...

Posted by Mesa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 4, 2020

