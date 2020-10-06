24 COVID-19 cases confirmed at COS Walmart on Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department has confirmed the Walmart on Platte Avenue has an COVID_19 outbreak- with 24 cases.

It is not clear who has been infected within the store.

For more information on outbreaks in our area, please click here.

11 News has tried to reach out to Walmart Headquarters but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.