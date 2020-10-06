Advertisement

24 COVID-19 cases confirmed at COS Walmart on Platte

11 News has tried to reach out to Walmart Headquarters but has not heard back yet.
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department has confirmed the Walmart on Platte Avenue has an COVID_19 outbreak- with 24 cases.

It is not clear who has been infected within the store.

For more information on outbreaks in our area, please click here.

11 News has tried to reach out to Walmart Headquarters but has not heard back yet.

