WHO: 10 percent of world’s population may have been infected with the coronavirus

A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan.
A medic with the Michigan National Guard Task Force 182nd performs no-cost COVID-19 tests for residents in Munising, Michigan.(Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA (AP) - The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

The estimate -- which would amount to more than 760 million people based on current world population of about 7.6 billion -- far outstrips the number of confirmed cases as tallied by both WHO and Johns Hopkins University, now more than 35 million worldwide.

Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly underestimates the true figure.

