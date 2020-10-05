Trump says leaving hospital for White House later Monday, feels great

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will leave the military hospital and return to the White House Monday evening.

Trump tweeted that he would be leaving after being treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and continue his recovery at the White House. He tweeted that he felt better than he had in 20 years. The news comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

