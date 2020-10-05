Trump says leaving hospital for White House later Monday, feels great
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will leave the military hospital and return to the White House Monday evening.
Trump tweeted that he would be leaving after being treated for three days for symptoms of COVID-19 and continue his recovery at the White House. He tweeted that he felt better than he had in 20 years. The news comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the outbreak within the complex.
