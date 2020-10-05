Advertisement

Pueblo West High School closed Monday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo West High School in District 70 is closed today after one person at the school tested positive for COVID-19 and two others are in quarantine. The district would not say if those impacted were students or staff members.

Todd Seip, the spokesperson for D-70, says they used state guidelines that went into effect today to help determine who needed to be in isolation. “Under the previous set of guidelines we could’ve had up to 250 students and staff members who could have been quarantine, but this new set of guidelines puts a little more pressure on them. We look at the seating charts for the classrooms, how the classrooms are laid out and make sure desks are spaced apart. We were able to take that from 65 individuals down to three individuals today” said Seip.

The possible exposure reportedly happened last week at Pueblo West High School as students were transitioning from remote to in-person learning.

On Monday staff members cleaned the common areas to make sure students and staff are safe when they return. All students will reportedly be back in classes on Tuesday.

The three individuals in quarantine will continue doing remote learning until their 14-day quarantine is over.

