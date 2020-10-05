PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo Police need help identifying robbery suspects.

The robbery happened near the 2300 block of Balboa Road just North of downtown Pueblo. On August 4, 2020 police responded to the area for burglary to a garage.

If you have any information on the identity of these suspects or their vehicle please call Detective Cantin at 719-553-2506.

It is not clear if they were able to take any items from the garage. We will update this article as we get more information.

