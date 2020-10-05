Positive COVID-19 case at Queen Palmer Elementary School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Press Release) - Queen Palmer Elementary School is postponing in-person learning until October 20 after being notified of a positive COVID-19 test. District 11 says several individuals are now in quarantine.

The following steps continue to be taken by the district:

The person diagnosed with positive COVID results is being kept home until they are no longer exhibiting symptoms.

The people who were in close contact with the person with positive COVID results have been instructed to stay home for 14 days after exposure. This is called quarantine.

All individuals who were in contact with this individual have been assessed for mask use, social distancing, and activities.

Custodial teams continue to clean and disinfect our buildings on a regular basis.

The district has not said if that person is a student or staff member. Districts leaders say grab and go lunches will still be available for students.

