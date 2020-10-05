Advertisement

Positive COVID-19 case at Queen Palmer Elementary School

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Press Release) - Queen Palmer Elementary School is postponing in-person learning until October 20 after being notified of a positive COVID-19 test. District 11 says several individuals are now in quarantine.

The following steps continue to be taken by the district:

  • The person diagnosed with positive COVID results is being kept home until they are no longer exhibiting symptoms.
  • The people who were in close contact with the person with positive COVID results have been instructed to stay home for 14 days after exposure. This is called quarantine.
  • All individuals who were in contact with this individual have been assessed for mask use, social distancing, and activities.
  • Custodial teams continue to clean and disinfect our buildings on a regular basis.

The district has not said if that person is a student or staff member. Districts leaders say grab and go lunches will still be available for students.

