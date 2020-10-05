Advertisement

NFL pushes Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday night

Broncos will play Patriots Week 5
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (KY3)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The NFL will have a rare Monday night double-header after moving this weekend’s marquee matchup back a day over coronavirus concerns.

New England and Kansas City were scheduled to square off today. But Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend.

Further testing showed none of their teammates were infected with the virus.

So, Monday night the Patriots' game at Kansas City airing on CBS will start at 7:05. The original Monday night game pitting Atlanta and Green Bay is bumped back 45 minutes and will now kick off at 8:50 on ESPN.

An outbreak of COVID-19 on the Tennessee Titans earlier forced the NFL to postpone the today’s Titans-Steelers game to Oct. 25.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 4

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
The 11 Sports team, Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino, talk about the big performers in Denver’s wild 37-28 win over the New York Jets.

Sports

CHSAA softball state tournament brackets released

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The postseason seeding is set for Colorado high school softball.

Sports

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Sports

Air Force kicker, defense pave way to 40-7 win over Navy

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:13 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl tied a school record with four field goals, Air Force’s hastily reconstructed defense stymied Navy’s offense and the Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over the Midshipmen.

Latest News

Sports

Two Widefield football games impacted after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:24 PM MDT
The start of the high school football season will be delayed a bit longer for Widefield High School players after two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:47 AM MDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM MDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:43 PM MDT
|
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season

Sports

Air Force football schedule released for condensed 2020 season

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:44 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Mountain West Conference released its schedule for the shortened 2020 football season Thursday.

Sports

Switchbacks FC earn point in final match at Weidner Field

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:06 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Switchbacks FC earn point in final match at Weidner Field