New pedestrian bridge to connect America the Beautiful Park to downtown

Bridge construction
Bridge construction(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are placing a new pedestrian bridge Monday to connect America the Beautiful Park to the southwest part of downtown.

The 250-foot long bridge will be hoisted into the air, driven across the railroad and put in place near the Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The bridge weighs about 1.1 million pounds and is planning to open to the public early 2021, depending on weather and construction.

“Sitting right here beside I-25, everyone that drives through town is going to see the new Olympic museum, they’re going to see this giant bridge that projects out and it’s going to draw visitors to say hey come visit Colorado Springs," said senior engineer Ryan Phipps.

The vision for this project has been established for decades, but really got momentum five years ago. The bridge was built in Houston and delivered to Colorado Springs in June.

“We’ve known about this for years and so it’s great that now the other residents of Colorado Springs are able to see what we’ve been working on," said Phipps.

The bridge also stitches together a growing network of pedestrian bicycle paths, including the Pikes Peak Greenway and Midland Trail running alongside Monument Creek.

You can watch the bridge movement live stream here. The railroad closed around 7 a.m. as the bridge moves across around 9 a.m.

