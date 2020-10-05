Advertisement

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 5

Generic Arrest
Generic Arrest(AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sex assault suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

schnieders

Nathan Boomsliter faces charges of sexual assault and escape. He is 18 years old and described as a white male weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

poloa

Tashon Ausborne, 19, is wanted on escape and burglary charges. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.

holmquist

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

sanchez

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on several charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

smith

Deshan Smith is wanted on two counts of assault-strangulation charges. as well as for allegedly stealing a car, false imprisonment and harassment. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 170-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

smith

Scott Brown is wanted on charges of robbery, violation of protection order, three counts of assault, criminal mischief, and telephone-obstruct service. He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

