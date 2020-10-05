MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sex assault suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Nathan Boomsliter faces charges of sexual assault and escape. He is 18 years old and described as a white male weighing 200 pounds and standing 6-foot-1 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tashon Ausborne, 19, is wanted on escape and burglary charges. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.

Brandon Holmquist, 29, is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping, theft, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and weapons possession. Holmquist is described as a 5-foot-9, 160-pound white man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ericka Sanchez, 29, is wanted on several charges including car theft, identity theft and criminal impersonation. Sanchez is described as white, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deshan Smith is wanted on two counts of assault-strangulation charges. as well as for allegedly stealing a car, false imprisonment and harassment. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 170-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Scott Brown is wanted on charges of robbery, violation of protection order, three counts of assault, criminal mischief, and telephone-obstruct service. He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

