How your signature helps verify your identity on your ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our presidential election is exactly one month away and election security is top of mind for a lot of voters right now.

Rest assured, election staff can make sure you are who you say you are when returning a ballot. Scrawling your signature may be second nature, but it holds more weight than you think when it comes to voting.

“We use signature verification to check those parts of the name that we’re able to verify against our statewide database system,” Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County clerk and recorder explained. "We have a very robust system by which we verify your signature so that is you and only you. "

Election workers verify signatures based on categories like the slant of the writing, curves and loops, and overall spacing just to name a few. This especially comes into play when a voter recently had a name change.

“They don’t need to do a name change with our office. It is permissible for them to put their first and middle name and either their maiden name or their newly married name," Broerman added.

Mail-in voter and lifelong Coloradan Elaine Douda says she is thankful for this, after a recent trip to the DMV.

“Knowing that I have to sign my ballot a certain way all of a sudden, I went into panic mode because I was afraid that my ballot signature was not going to match my driver’s license," Douda said.

She says she feels better after doing her research, and knowing about all of the security Colorado has.

“We make it extremely easy for citizens to vote. We make it easy to vote and hard to cheat," Broerman said.

No matter how you chose to vote.

“You know, I have always taken voting for granted. And this year, this is the, you know, the first time that I just felt like I would drag myself, I would crawl on my knees if I had to, to make sure that my vote counts,” Douda said.

You can to check your voter registration status and more online. Click here for more information.

As Secretary of State, I am dedicated to doing everything possible to make sure that every vote counts. I'm excited that we're now testing a new program - TXT2cure, a system that would allow voters statewide to fix signature discrepancies via text. https://t.co/xJqMNmjjGj — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.