District 11 high school students will be in person after ventilation concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, thousands of students will start in person classes after a last minute delay due to air circulation concerns.

District 11 announced on Friday, September 25th, they were postponing in person classes --which were supposed to start that following Monday-- at Doherty, Mitchell, Palmer, and Coronado High Schools because of insufficient ventilation.

The district is going ahead this week with their hybrid learning plan, which will bring students back into the classrooms at those 4 schools starting Tuesday.

When air circulation concerns first arose, the district released a statement, saying in part, “most facility staff members are working overtime on the issue and external contractors are also working overtime on the systems. The District is doing everything possible to get these systems fixed properly, as soon as possible.”

When the district’s initial plan was in place to bring high school students back into classrooms September 29th, Doherty High School teacher Sherri Landis said “it’s a little hard to put yourself in the hands of high schoolers.” She went on to say, “I’m not seeing my parents right now because i’m putting myself in a position where I’m at risk, so that’s hard. I’m finding there are some kids who are very concerned that they are going to get sick, and they are staying in an online environment because of that.”

Other District 11 schools have been on the hybrid leanring plan for a few weeks, which combines in person and remote learning. There have been several COVID-19 outbreaks in D-11 buildings this school year, including:

