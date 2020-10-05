COVID-19 case confirmed at Trader Joe’s in University Village

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department tells 11 News that there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Trader Joe’s in University Village.

The health department adds this is not currently an outbreak- as an outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases within 14 days in the same facility.

For more information on outbreaks in El Paso County, please click here.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.