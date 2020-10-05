Advertisement

COVID-19 case confirmed at Trader Joe’s in University Village

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department tells 11 News that there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Trader Joe’s in University Village.

The health department adds this is not currently an outbreak- as an outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases within 14 days in the same facility.

