Colorado’s 5th Congressional District to hold debate Monday night on KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three of the candidates hoping to represent central Colorado in the House of Representatives will be debating Monday night.

Colorado’s 5h Congressional District’s Democratic nominee Jillian Freeland, Unity Party nominee Rebecca Keltie and Libertarian nominee Ed Duffett are scheduled to attend the virtual debate, which is starting at 6:30 p.m. on kktv.com and our KKTV Facebook page. The man they are hoping to unseat, Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn, has declined to take part.

The debate is expected to last about 30 minutes and will cover “the many issues facing the nation,” according to a news release ahead of the event. 11 News anchor Adam Atchison will be moderating.

The 5th Congressional District includes El Paso. Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties, as well as portions of Park County.

