Colorado in third virus peak as COVID-19 cases continue rise

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado coronavirus cases are trending in the wrong direction as the state approaches its third peak since the pandemic started in March.

The below graphic from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the most recent numbers are approaching heights seen in April and July.

Younger adults continue to lead the way, with more than 41 percent of all cases during the week of Sept. 27 among 20 to 39-year-olds. Click here for an interactive version of the below chart to see the week to week change.

The more troubling trend is hospitalizations, which while still well below April heights, have been increasing. As of Sunday, 210 people were hospitalized in Colorado for the coronavirus, nearly double the number two weeks earlier. With colder weather -- and the flu season that usually comes with it -- still ahead, as well as some of the biggest holidays of the year still ahead, any upward tick in hospital numbers is alarming.

“Two hundred does not challenge our hospital capacity,” Polis said late last week. "We have plenty of capacity to address folks who have COVID or heart attacks or cancer or any condition.

“What worries us is the trend that it’s been going up. It was as low as 120 coronavirus hospitalizations just two weeks ago.”

The health department says the spike is due to the combination of returning to school, Labor Day and other fall activities, which all occurred in close proximity, as well as the tendency people have shown to relax when cases go down.

And other states have noticed -- Colorado now has the dubious distinction of being the latest state added to New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list, meaning any Colorado traveler will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

With Halloween -- and the potential for another surge that comes with it -- less than a month out, health experts are imploring the public to have fun responsibly.

“To do a horror movie comparison: you know, this is when Michael Myers or Jason’s there on the ground and you set the perfect trap and you’re good to go. Every time, what do they do? They turn their backs to the bad guy and let him get back up. That’s not what we’re going to do here. This is the time where we put the stake in the thing and just be done with it," said Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County coroner and chief medical examiner.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.