Advertisement

Colorado in third virus peak as COVID-19 cases continue rise

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado coronavirus cases are trending in the wrong direction as the state approaches its third peak since the pandemic started in March.

The below graphic from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows the most recent numbers are approaching heights seen in April and July.

3-day average

Younger adults continue to lead the way, with more than 41 percent of all cases during the week of Sept. 27 among 20 to 39-year-olds. Click here for an interactive version of the below chart to see the week to week change.

age group

The more troubling trend is hospitalizations, which while still well below April heights, have been increasing. As of Sunday, 210 people were hospitalized in Colorado for the coronavirus, nearly double the number two weeks earlier. With colder weather -- and the flu season that usually comes with it -- still ahead, as well as some of the biggest holidays of the year still ahead, any upward tick in hospital numbers is alarming.

hospital stay

“Two hundred does not challenge our hospital capacity,” Polis said late last week. "We have plenty of capacity to address folks who have COVID or heart attacks or cancer or any condition.

“What worries us is the trend that it’s been going up. It was as low as 120 coronavirus hospitalizations just two weeks ago.”

The health department says the spike is due to the combination of returning to school, Labor Day and other fall activities, which all occurred in close proximity, as well as the tendency people have shown to relax when cases go down.

And other states have noticed -- Colorado now has the dubious distinction of being the latest state added to New York’s coronavirus travel advisory list, meaning any Colorado traveler will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

With Halloween -- and the potential for another surge that comes with it -- less than a month out, health experts are imploring the public to have fun responsibly.

“To do a horror movie comparison: you know, this is when Michael Myers or Jason’s there on the ground and you set the perfect trap and you’re good to go. Every time, what do they do? They turn their backs to the bad guy and let him get back up. That’s not what we’re going to do here. This is the time where we put the stake in the thing and just be done with it," said Dr. Leon Kelly, El Paso County coroner and chief medical examiner.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High Fire Danger Today

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 10.5.20

Local

District 11 high school students will be in person after ventilation concerns

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Henry
District 11 high school students will be in person this week after ventilation concerns

Local

New pedestrian bridge to connect America the Beautiful Park to downtown

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
The 250-foot long bridge will be driven across the railroad and put in place near the Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Local

Voice of the consumer: Unemployment fraud; IRS letter on stimulus payment

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jenna Middaugh
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) has stopped millions, if not billions, of dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.

Crime

MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Oct. 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A sex assault suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Latest News

Forecast

Fire danger Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Live VOD recording of KKTV's newscasts

National

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

International

WHO: 10 percent of world’s population may have been infected with the coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The estimate would amount to more than 760 million people based on current world population of about 7.6 billion.

Sports

AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another Tennessee Titans player and another staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the rest of the NFL returned no new positives on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Politics

How your signature helps verify your identity on your ballot

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
Rest assured, election staff can make sure you are who you say you are when returning a ballot. Scrawling your signature may be second nature, but it holds more weight than you think when it comes to voting.