CHSAA softball state tournament brackets released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The postseason seeding is set for Colorado high school softball.

On Sunday, CHSAA released state tournament brackets for all classifications of softball. Eaton took the top seed in 3A, Wheat Ridge in 4A, and Rocky Canyon in 5A.

Rocky Ford (4) and La Junta (9) qualified for the postseason in 3A. Pueblo Central (11), Pueblo South (12), Mesa Ridge (14), and Air Academy (15) represent the Southern Colorado schools in 4A.

Seeding was based on the final RPI standings, as well as the most recent coaches poll and MaxPreps rankings. First round games will begin Oct. 6, and will be hosted by the higher seeds. Semifinal and championship games will be held at Aurora Sports Park on Oct. 10.

