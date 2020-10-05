Broncos get approval to host 5,700 fans at Mile High

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Good news, Broncos fans!

The Broncos announced on Monday they have received approval to host about 5,700 fans for the remaining 6 regular- season games at Mile High. The team says this decision is an extension of the previously approved seating when the Broncos hosted about 5,700 fans, the second week at home against Tampa Bay.

Face coverings will still be required at all times- unless eating or drinking. Tailgating is still prohibited.

This approval was given from the state of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

For more information about purchasing tickets and safety protocols the Broncos are taking, please click here.

