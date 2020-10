PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching fro 11-year-old Christopher Baca-Romero. He was reportedly last seen in the 1600 block of Cedar Avenue.

11-year-old, Christopher Baca-Romero is reported as a missing child. He was last seen in the 1600 block of Cedar Ave.



If you have any information please contact Detective Hovet at (719) 553-3329 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502. pic.twitter.com/8J49Upgj8x — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) October 4, 2020

If you have any information please contact Detective Hovet at (719) 553-3329 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

