Positive COVID-19 case at Ranch Creek Elementary School

This is in District 20
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A student at Ranch Creek Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19 according to D-20 officials.

The district says the student was showing symptoms of the virus Friday. 14 students and four staff members were sent home to quarantine and the student was put into isolation.

D-20 wants to remind parents and guardians to do daily symptom checks before coming to school. If students display any symptoms, parents/guardians should keep them home and notify school leadership if symptoms do not improve.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

