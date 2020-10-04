Man hospitalized after reported snake bite in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man in Colorado Springs was reportedly bitten by a snake while on a trail Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared a photo on Twitter from the scene near Centennial and Fillmore. Firefighters rescued the man from the trail.

A spokesperson for CSFD says its unknown what kind of snake it was. They do not believe it was a rattlesnake. Fire officials say the man described it as a “black snake.”

The man was taken to the hospital.

