Man hospitalized after reported snake bite in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs firefighters rescue a man who was reportedly bitten by a snake on a trail.
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue a man who was reportedly bitten by a snake on a trail.(CSFD)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man in Colorado Springs was reportedly bitten by a snake while on a trail Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared a photo on Twitter from the scene near Centennial and Fillmore. Firefighters rescued the man from the trail.

A spokesperson for CSFD says its unknown what kind of snake it was. They do not believe it was a rattlesnake. Fire officials say the man described it as a “black snake.”

The man was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

