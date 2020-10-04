Man hospitalized after reported snake bite in Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man in Colorado Springs was reportedly bitten by a snake while on a trail Saturday.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared a photo on Twitter from the scene near Centennial and Fillmore. Firefighters rescued the man from the trail.
A spokesperson for CSFD says its unknown what kind of snake it was. They do not believe it was a rattlesnake. Fire officials say the man described it as a “black snake.”
The man was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with KKTV 11 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.