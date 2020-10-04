Advertisement

Man taken to the hospital for snake bite

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a man bitten by snake near Centennial and Fillmore.
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a man bitten by snake near Centennial and Fillmore.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a call for a man bitten by a snake Saturday evening. The incident happened on a trail near Centennial and Fillmore.

The fire department is working to figure out what kind of snake the man was bitten by. The man was taken to the hospital, and there has been no update on his condition as of Sunday morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

1 killed in suspected DUI crash near Pikes Peak International Raceway

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

National

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Forecast

Warming Up Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 10.3.20

Sports

Air Force kicker, defense pave way to 40-7 win over Navy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl tied a school record with four field goals, Air Force’s hastily reconstructed defense stymied Navy’s offense and the Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over the Midshipmen.

Latest News

Local

Pueblo Police searching for missing child

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Pueblo Police searching more missing 11-year-old Christopher Baca-Romero.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case at Ranch Creek Elementary School

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Ranch Creek Elementary School in D-20.

Local

Ground breaks on Arkansas Valley Conduit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Megan Hiler
Thousands of families will have clean drinking water thanks to a pipeline that broke ground on Saturday.

Politics

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

Crime

1 arrested following hours-long standoff in Pueblo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A 27-year-old is now in police custody following a five-hour standoff Friday night.

Sports

Two Widefield football games impacted after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 18 hours ago
The start of the high school football season will be delayed a bit longer for Widefield High School players after two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school.