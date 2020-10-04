Man taken to the hospital for snake bite

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a call for a man bitten by a snake Saturday evening. The incident happened on a trail near Centennial and Fillmore.

#ColoradoSpringsFire completed trail rescue of male whom was bite by a snake near Centennial and Fillmore. Pt is being transported to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/nMh70kD2XN — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2020

The fire department is working to figure out what kind of snake the man was bitten by. The man was taken to the hospital, and there has been no update on his condition as of Sunday morning.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.