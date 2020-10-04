Advertisement

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Coronavirus continues to disrupt daily life on Capitol Hill.

Three Republican senators announced they tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) have joined more than a dozen lawmakers who have reported infection since the pandemic began.

Back in early March, following the Conservative Action Political Conference, an attendee tested positive after reportedly greeting members of Congress at the event near Washington D.C. The situation sparked a slow and temporary Capitol exodus. Weeks later, House leaders changed the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes remotely.

Since then, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau has interviewed several lawmakers who have contracted coronavirus and recovered.

Our team interviewed Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) in April, following his two-week quarantine. Cunningham described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This virus can have an expansive and wide breadth of impact on folks, from minor symptoms like mine, to the more severe symptoms,” said Cunningham during the April interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.), a physician, tested positive in August. He described his process of balancing work and self-care.

“You sleep a lot. You sleep, and then you are a little foggy. You don’t realize it, but when that fog starts to lift, you realize, ‘I wasn’t myself,'” said Cassidy. “I Zoomed; I Skyped; I made phone calls. I stayed in a small garage apartment.”

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who is also a physician, says he experienced several symptoms back in April.

“It was intense for the first 12-18 hours,” said Dunn. “But then, it was really gone. Twenty-four hours later I was working.”

Dunn says he remains optimistic about medical solutions.

“The vaccines are going to be ready rolling off the line this year,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has postponed all floor proceedings until Oct. 19. The Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings are expected to convene on Oct. 12 as scheduled. The House has adjourned for October recess.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours ‘critical’; new hospital video released

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House said Trump’s expected stay of “a few days” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that he would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite.

Politics

GOP seeks to call off Senate work, but not Barrett hearings

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Positive tests among lawmakers have raised fears of virus outbreak.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

At least 8 who attended Supreme Court nomination ceremony have tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM MDT
|
By CBS News
The ceremony may have been a “super-spreader” event.

Politics

The health status of those in President Trump’s orbit

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:05 PM MDT
|
By CBS News
The following is a running list of the people in the president’s orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested -– or are undergoing testing –- for COVID-19 infection:

Latest News

Politics

Biden and his wife test negative for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week leading up to positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:49 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him.

Politics

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

Politics

You can watch El Paso County test their vote counting machines today

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry
You can observe thousands of ballots being tabulated as a test to ensure an accurate count on Election Day.

State

Sen. Cory Gardner discusses the ongoing wildfire fights in Colorado

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM MDT
|
By Gray DC
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) said he continues to talk with officials about their needs in Colorado for the SuperTanker during the wildfire season.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM MDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.