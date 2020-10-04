Family displaced following early morning fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family was temporarily displaced after a fire started inside the wall of an apartment overnight Sunday.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex in northeast Springs around 3:40 a.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 5990 VISTA RIDGE PT #302 HERITAGE AT HIDDEN CREEK APTS. Batt 4 on scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the 3rd floor. Requested 2nd alarm — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2020

“[Firefighters] found a ... smoldering fire in the wall on the third-floor apartment,” said Lt. Joey Buttenweiser with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Buttenweiser said crews were able to get the fire contained before it spread elsewhere in the building.

“Just one unit’s been damaged, and that family is being displaced temporarily. ... Five occupants and one pet.”

The rest of the building was unaffected.

Buttenweiser explained to 11 News why there was a large response initially.

“On arrival, we also found lots of smoke that had, kind or, settled down into the area. And due to the size of the apartment complex. Our companies called a second-alarm fire. Those additional fire units came in and staged, and then were released.”

