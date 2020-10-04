Advertisement

Air Force kicker, defense pave way to 40-7 win over Navy

Falcons win opening leg of Commander in Chief’s Trophy
Air Force cadets hold up "sink 'em" sign as the Falcons roll over rival Navy for their first win of the season Saturday
Air Force cadets hold up "sink 'em" sign as the Falcons roll over rival Navy for their first win of the season Saturday
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl tied a school record with four field goals, Air Force’s hastily reconstructed defense stymied Navy’s offense and the Falcons opened their season with a 40-7 win over the Midshipmen.

The Falcons took a big first step toward capturing the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy between the service academies. Schuettpelz-Rohl hit from 48, 35, 32 and 40 yards in front of a crowd that consisted only of Air Force cadets given the COVID-19 restrictions. It’s the 11th time a Falcons kicker has made that many in a game.

Before the game, Navy announced starting quarterback Dalen Morris was out for health reasons not related to COVID-19. Navy never found its groove on offense.

