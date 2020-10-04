2 injured in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting leaving two injured in Pueblo late Saturday night remains under investigation.

Officers were called out to the area of Baystate and Wabash just before 11 p.m. on reports of the shooting and found two victims at the scene, one with a gunshot wound to his stomach and the other to his hand. Detectives believe the incident stemmed from an argument between relatives that escalated.

At 10:50 pm, officers responded to Baystate & Wabash on a shooting. A male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen & one with a gunshot wound to the hand were transported to the hospital. The shooting appears to be the result of a dispute between relatives. — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) October 4, 2020

The suspect ran from the scene with a woman, police said.

No further information has been released at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

